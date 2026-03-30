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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Emily Yellin Discusses "Nonviolent and the Legacy of James Lawson Jr." at Novel

By Kacky Walton
Published March 30, 2026 at 2:00 PM CDT

Journalist and author Emily Yellin joined Kacky Walton to discuss "Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation and Love," a collaborative work with the late Reverend James Lawson Jr., a Memphis pastor who played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and introduced generations of activists to the tactical, philosophical, and spiritual principles of nonviolence.

Yellin will appear in conversation with Rev. Earle J. Fisher on Wednesday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. at Novel bookstore, located in the Laurawood Shopping Center.

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsNovelEmily Yellin
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton