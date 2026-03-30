Emily Yellin Discusses "Nonviolent and the Legacy of James Lawson Jr." at Novel

Journalist and author Emily Yellin joined Kacky Walton to discuss "Nonviolent: A Memoir of Resistance, Agitation and Love," a collaborative work with the late Reverend James Lawson Jr., a Memphis pastor who played a pivotal role in the Civil Rights Movement and introduced generations of activists to the tactical, philosophical, and spiritual principles of nonviolence.

Yellin will appear in conversation with Rev. Earle J. Fisher on Wednesday, April 1, at 6:00 p.m. at Novel bookstore, located in the Laurawood Shopping Center.

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