TSC’s annual Children’s Literacy Gala returns with Mandy Gonzalez

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) will present its annual "Children's Literacy Gala" on Saturday, April 11.

This year's event will feature a performance from guest artist and Broadway superstar Mandy Gonzalez. Proceeds—expected to exceed $200,000—will support TSC’s Education and Outreach Programs, which provide nearly 20,000 points of contact each year for Shelby County students, detained teens, military veterans, and underserved communities.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Founder and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary about this year's event, featuring Mandy Gonzalez's one-time-only performance, fun auctions, the presentation of the fourth annual Teacher of the Year Award, and lots of food and drink.