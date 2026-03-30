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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

TSC’s annual Children’s Literacy Gala returns with Mandy Gonzalez

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 30, 2026 at 11:14 AM CDT

Tennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC) will present its annual "Children's Literacy Gala" on Saturday, April 11.

This year's event will feature a performance from guest artist and Broadway superstar Mandy Gonzalez. Proceeds—expected to exceed $200,000—will support TSC’s Education and Outreach Programs, which provide nearly 20,000 points of contact each year for Shelby County students, detained teens, military veterans, and underserved communities.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with TSC Founder and Producing Artistic Director Dan McCleary about this year's event, featuring Mandy Gonzalez's one-time-only performance, fun auctions, the presentation of the fourth annual Teacher of the Year Award, and lots of food and drink.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 11
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Tabor Stage at Tennessee Shakespeare Company (7950 Trinity Rd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTennessee Shakespeare Company (TSC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
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