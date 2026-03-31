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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Summer camps ahead as BPACC season comes to a close

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

The regular season is winding down at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC), but summer theatre camp registration is just around the corner.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about the venue’s final presentations of the season, including the musical "Oliver!" and "The Phil Collins Experience." They also discussed summer theatre camps, with registration opening Monday, March 30, at 10 a.m., in person at the theatre.

OLIVER!:
Date: Friday, April 10 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

The Phil Collins Experience:
Date: Saturday, April 18 (times vary)
Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Get ticket information for these events here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBartlett Performing Arts & Conference Center (BPACC)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass