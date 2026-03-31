Summer camps ahead as BPACC season comes to a close

The regular season is winding down at Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (BPACC), but summer theatre camp registration is just around the corner.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with BPACC Executive Director Michael Bollinger about the venue’s final presentations of the season, including the musical "Oliver!" and "The Phil Collins Experience." They also discussed summer theatre camps, with registration opening Monday, March 30, at 10 a.m., in person at the theatre.

OLIVER!:

Date: Friday, April 10 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

The Phil Collins Experience:

Date: Saturday, April 18 (times vary)

Location: Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center (3663 Appling Rd)

Get ticket information for these events here >