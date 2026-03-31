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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

UofM presents “Emerge: New Student Dance Works”

By Darel Snodgrass
Published March 31, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT

The University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance presents its annual "Emerge: New Student Dance Works."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with UofM Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about this event, which brings together student dancers, choreographers, and students in costume, lighting, sound, and technical production to showcase the creativity and innovation these young artists have been working toward this year.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 3 — Saturday, April 4 (times vary)
Location: Mainstage Theatre (3745 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis (UofM)University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass