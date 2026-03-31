UofM presents “Emerge: New Student Dance Works”
The University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance presents its annual "Emerge: New Student Dance Works."
Darel Snodgrass spoke with UofM Head of Dance Rachael Arnwine about this event, which brings together student dancers, choreographers, and students in costume, lighting, sound, and technical production to showcase the creativity and innovation these young artists have been working toward this year.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 3 — Saturday, April 4 (times vary)
Location: Mainstage Theatre (3745 Central Ave)
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