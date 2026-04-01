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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

LoneTree Live presents "Clown Bar: A Clown Noir"

By Kacky Walton
Published April 1, 2026 at 1:39 PM CDT

LoneTree Live’s Julia Hinson joined Kacky Walton, along with actor Lymonté Thomas, to talk about the company’s upcoming production of "Clown Bar: A Clown Noir."

Thomas plays former clown Happy Mahoney, who returns to the seedy underworld of clown crime to investigate his brother’s death. But can he survive the gun-toting clowns who were once his friends, or Blinky, the lady clown he left behind?

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 3 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsLoneTree Live
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton