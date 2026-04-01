LoneTree Live presents "Clown Bar: A Clown Noir"

LoneTree Live’s Julia Hinson joined Kacky Walton, along with actor Lymonté Thomas, to talk about the company’s upcoming production of "Clown Bar: A Clown Noir."

Thomas plays former clown Happy Mahoney, who returns to the seedy underworld of clown crime to investigate his brother’s death. But can he survive the gun-toting clowns who were once his friends, or Blinky, the lady clown he left behind?