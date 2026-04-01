The Shawshank Redemption | Theatre Memphis

Director John Maness joined Kacky Walton to talk about Theatre Memphis’ production of "The Shawshank Redemption," a stage adaptation of the popular film and Stephen King novella.

The powerful and poignant story follows Andy Dufresne, who is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison. As he navigates the harsh realities of incarceration, Andy relies on his intellect, resilience, and the bonds he forms with fellow inmates to hold on to hope.

Maness says the play “reminds us that no matter how far someone has fallen or how broken we are, through hope and determination, we can find light and forgiveness, even in the darkest places.”