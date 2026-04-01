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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

The Shawshank Redemption | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published April 1, 2026 at 8:27 PM CDT

Director John Maness joined Kacky Walton to talk about Theatre Memphis’ production of "The Shawshank Redemption," a stage adaptation of the popular film and Stephen King novella.

The powerful and poignant story follows Andy Dufresne, who is convicted of murder and sentenced to life in the notorious Shawshank prison. As he navigates the harsh realities of incarceration, Andy relies on his intellect, resilience, and the bonds he forms with fellow inmates to hold on to hope.

Maness says the play “reminds us that no matter how far someone has fallen or how broken we are, through hope and determination, we can find light and forgiveness, even in the darkest places.”

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 3 — Sunday, April 19 (times vary)
Location: Next Stage at Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton