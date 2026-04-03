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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Masquerade: A GCA Major Flower Show | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 3, 2026 at 6:53 PM CDT

The biennial Memphis Flower Show, presented by the Memphis Garden Club, returns to the Dixon Gallery & Gardens. The show is one of only five major garden shows sanctioned by the Garden Club of America (GCA).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with event co-chairs Muffy Turley and Emily McEwan about this year’s theme, “Masquerade,” inspired by the Dixon’s upcoming exhibition on the work of Mary Sims, as well as the May Snowden Todd Speaker Series guest speaker Aerin Lauder, the competitions, and the many events planned for this signature spring celebration.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 11 — Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Garden Club | Dixon Gallery & GardensGarden Club of America (GCA)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass