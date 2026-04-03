Masquerade: A GCA Major Flower Show | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The biennial Memphis Flower Show, presented by the Memphis Garden Club, returns to the Dixon Gallery & Gardens. The show is one of only five major garden shows sanctioned by the Garden Club of America (GCA).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with event co-chairs Muffy Turley and Emily McEwan about this year’s theme, “Masquerade,” inspired by the Dixon’s upcoming exhibition on the work of Mary Sims, as well as the May Snowden Todd Speaker Series guest speaker Aerin Lauder, the competitions, and the many events planned for this signature spring celebration.