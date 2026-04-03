Creative Aging Mid-South announces Sahku Sheti performance and "Spring to Art 2026"

Claire Rutkauskas, the new executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the next act in the organization’s Concert Series. Sahku Sheti is known for its innovation as a performing group, producer, recording artist, clinician, and educator, as well as for its contributions to the iconic Memphis sound.

The group will perform music inspired by STAX, soul, '60s and '70s R&B, and more on Wednesday, May 6, at Theatre Memphis. Rutkauskas also discussed "Spring to Art 2026," Creative Aging’s annual collaboration with Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Tuesday, April 28.

Spring to Art with Creative Aging (ages 65+):

Date: Tuesday, April 28

Time: 1:30 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.

Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)

Learn more about this event here >