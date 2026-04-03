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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Creative Aging Mid-South announces Sahku Sheti performance and "Spring to Art 2026"

By Kacky Walton
Published April 3, 2026 at 1:08 PM CDT

Claire Rutkauskas, the new executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, joined Kacky Walton to talk about the next act in the organization’s Concert Series. Sahku Sheti is known for its innovation as a performing group, producer, recording artist, clinician, and educator, as well as for its contributions to the iconic Memphis sound.

The group will perform music inspired by STAX, soul, '60s and '70s R&B, and more on Wednesday, May 6, at Theatre Memphis. Rutkauskas also discussed "Spring to Art 2026," Creative Aging’s annual collaboration with Dixon Gallery & Gardens on Tuesday, April 28.

Spring to Art with Creative Aging (ages 65+):
Date: Tuesday, April 28
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Sahku Sheti:
Date: Wednesday, May 6
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-SouthStax RecordsTheatre MemphisDixon Gallery & Gardens
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton