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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change's 30th Anniversary and Pillars of Progress Gala

By Kacky Walton
Published April 5, 2026 at 3:20 PM CDT

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change turns bold ideas into real change - keeping children safe and communities healthy, opening doors to academic and economic opportunity, transforming research into action, and preserving the legacy of civil rights through education, art, and storytelling.

The Institute's Executive Director, Daphene McFerrin, joined Kacky Walton to discuss an upcoming gala celebrating the organization's 30th anniversary and recognizing the recipients of the 2026 Pillars of Progress Awards.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 10
Time: 6:00 p.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBenjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social ChangeScheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton