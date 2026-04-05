The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change's 30th Anniversary and Pillars of Progress Gala

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change turns bold ideas into real change - keeping children safe and communities healthy, opening doors to academic and economic opportunity, transforming research into action, and preserving the legacy of civil rights through education, art, and storytelling.

The Institute's Executive Director, Daphene McFerrin, joined Kacky Walton to discuss an upcoming gala celebrating the organization's 30th anniversary and recognizing the recipients of the 2026 Pillars of Progress Awards.