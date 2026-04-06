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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Mister Act | Friends of George's

By Kacky Walton
Published April 6, 2026 at 12:18 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke Rick Bartl and Sandy Kozik from Friends of George's about the new original play, "Mister Act."

Bartl plays Marlene Die Rich, and Kozik plays Sister Suzanne in this high-camp comedy about three drag queens who witness a murder and are rushed into witness protection and relocated to a remote island compound run by a band of homesteading sister wives. As the queens swap sequins for prairie skirts and learn to live off the land, the killer who upended their lives is closing in.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 10 — Saturday, April 18 (times vary)
Location: Evergreen Theatre (1705 Poplar Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsFriends of George'sEvergreen Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton