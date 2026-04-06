Mister Act | Friends of George's

Kacky Walton spoke Rick Bartl and Sandy Kozik from Friends of George's about the new original play, "Mister Act."

Bartl plays Marlene Die Rich, and Kozik plays Sister Suzanne in this high-camp comedy about three drag queens who witness a murder and are rushed into witness protection and relocated to a remote island compound run by a band of homesteading sister wives. As the queens swap sequins for prairie skirts and learn to live off the land, the killer who upended their lives is closing in.