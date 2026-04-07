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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Then Sings My Soul: A Festival of Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs

By Kacky Walton
Published April 7, 2026 at 3:53 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke with Calvin Ellis, Director of Choirs and Worship Music at Second Presbyterian Church, about the upcoming event, “Then Sings My Soul: A Festival of Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs.”

Acclaimed conductor, composer, and educator Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand will lead the Chancel Choir and Orchestra in a vibrant, joy-filled service celebrating the hymns that have shaped the faith of generations.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 12
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Second Presbyterian Church (4055 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsSecond Presbyterian Church's Chancel Choir and OrchestraSecond Presbyterian Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton