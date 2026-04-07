Then Sings My Soul: A Festival of Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs
Kacky Walton spoke with Calvin Ellis, Director of Choirs and Worship Music at Second Presbyterian Church, about the upcoming event, “Then Sings My Soul: A Festival of Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs.”
Acclaimed conductor, composer, and educator Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand will lead the Chancel Choir and Orchestra in a vibrant, joy-filled service celebrating the hymns that have shaped the faith of generations.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 12
Time: 6:00 p.m.
Location: Second Presbyterian Church (4055 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >