Kacky Walton spoke with Calvin Ellis, Director of Choirs and Worship Music at Second Presbyterian Church, about the upcoming event, “Then Sings My Soul: A Festival of Psalms, Hymns, and Spiritual Songs.”

Acclaimed conductor, composer, and educator Dr. Jason Max Ferdinand will lead the Chancel Choir and Orchestra in a vibrant, joy-filled service celebrating the hymns that have shaped the faith of generations.