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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Hattiloo Theatre

By Kacky Walton
Published April 8, 2026 at 11:40 AM CDT

Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, joined Kacky Walton to talk about directing the final play of Season 19, August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Music becomes the backdrop for an exploration of race, identity, ambition, and control in America's early recording industry. Set in a single day in 1927, Ma Rainey enters the studio determined to protect her voice, her music, and her power. Tensions rise as ambition clashes with experience, especially between Ma and her bold, rising trumpet player, Levee, who dreams of changing the sound of the future.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 10 — Sunday, May 10 (times vary)
Location: Hattiloo Theatre (37 Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsHattiloo Theatre
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton