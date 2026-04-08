Ma Rainey's Black Bottom | Hattiloo Theatre

Patricia Smith, Production Manager at Hattiloo Theatre, joined Kacky Walton to talk about directing the final play of Season 19, August Wilson's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."

Music becomes the backdrop for an exploration of race, identity, ambition, and control in America's early recording industry. Set in a single day in 1927, Ma Rainey enters the studio determined to protect her voice, her music, and her power. Tensions rise as ambition clashes with experience, especially between Ma and her bold, rising trumpet player, Levee, who dreams of changing the sound of the future.