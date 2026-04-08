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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Orpheum Theatre Unveils 2026–27 Broadway Season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 8, 2026 at 7:57 PM CDT

The Orpheum Theatre has announced its 2026–2027 Broadway season, featuring seven productions, including six Memphis premieres.

Darel Snodgrass talked with the Orpheum Theatre Group President and CEO Brett Batterson about the lineup, which includes the return of the Monty Python favorite "Spamalot," along with Broadway hits "Clue," "The Great Gatsby," "BOOP! The Musical," "Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen," "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child," and "Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical," all making their Memphis debuts.

Clue:
Date: Tuesday, September 15 — Sunday, September 20 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

Spamalot:
Date: Tuesday, October 27 — Sunday, November 1 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

The Great Gatsby:
Date: Tuesday, December 1 — Sunday, December 6 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

BOOP! The Musical:
Date: Friday, January 1, 2027 — Sunday, January 31, 2027 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

Alicia Keys’ Hell’s Kitchen:
Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2027 — Sunday, March 21, 2027 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:
Date: Tuesday, June 29, 2027 — Sunday, July 4, 2027 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical:
Date: Tuesday, July 13, 2027 — Sunday, July 18, 2027 (times vary)
Location: Orpheum Theatre (203 S. Main St.)
Learn more about this production here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsOrpheum Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass