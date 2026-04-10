What’s next at the Halloran Centre: "Brown Sugar Diner: The Last Slice" and more

The season continues at the Halloran Center for Arts and Education with the next edition of Princeton James Productions Soulful Murder Mysteries: "Brown Sugar Diner: The Last Slice."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Center Programming Jennifer McGrath about other upcoming events, including "Illusionist Leon Etienne" on Saturday, April 18, as well as the organization’s education and community engagement programming.