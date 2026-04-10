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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

What’s next at the Halloran Centre: "Brown Sugar Diner: The Last Slice" and more

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 10, 2026 at 12:15 PM CDT

The season continues at the Halloran Center for Arts and Education with the next edition of Princeton James Productions Soulful Murder Mysteries: "Brown Sugar Diner: The Last Slice."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Orpheum Theatre Group Vice President of Education, Community Engagement, and Halloran Center Programming Jennifer McGrath about other upcoming events, including "Illusionist Leon Etienne" on Saturday, April 18, as well as the organization’s education and community engagement programming.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 12 (times vary)
Location: Halloran Center for Arts and Education (225 S Main St)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsHalloran Centre for Performing Arts & Education
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass