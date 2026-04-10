Hattiloo Theatre Celebrates 20 Years with Landmark 2026–27 Season

The 2026-2027 season marks 20 years of Hattiloo Theatre as the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states. The company celebrates this milestone with a season of premieres, daring new theatrical concepts, and celebratory events at the Orpheum Theatre and the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Hattiloo Theatre Founder and CEO Ekundayo Bandele about the new season, featuring collaborations with theatre companies from Norway, Nigeria, and South Africa, guest artists including Harry Lennix, and unique theatrical events never before seen in Memphis, as well as the challenge of sustaining a Black repertory company for 20 years.

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