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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Hattiloo Theatre Celebrates 20 Years with Landmark 2026–27 Season

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 10, 2026 at 7:34 PM CDT

The 2026-2027 season marks 20 years of Hattiloo Theatre as the only freestanding Black repertory theatre in five surrounding states. The company celebrates this milestone with a season of premieres, daring new theatrical concepts, and celebratory events at the Orpheum Theatre and the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Hattiloo Theatre Founder and CEO Ekundayo Bandele about the new season, featuring collaborations with theatre companies from Norway, Nigeria, and South Africa, guest artists including Harry Lennix, and unique theatrical events never before seen in Memphis, as well as the challenge of sustaining a Black repertory company for 20 years.

Learn more here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsHattiloo Theatre
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass