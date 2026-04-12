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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Buckman Center Closes 30th Season with Omnium Circus’ “I’m Possible”

By Kacky Walton
Published April 12, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center is closing out its 30th season with Omnium Circus' award-winning production, "I'm Possible."

Director Cindi Younker joined Kacky Walton to talk about this show, which celebrates accessibility and inclusion, showcases a cast of extraordinary talent, and reminds us of the enduring power of the human spirit.

Ëvent Details:
Date: Thursday, April 16
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBuckman Performing and Fine Arts CenterOmnium Circus
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton