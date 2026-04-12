Buckman Center Closes 30th Season with Omnium Circus’ “I’m Possible”

Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center is closing out its 30th season with Omnium Circus' award-winning production, "I'm Possible."

Director Cindi Younker joined Kacky Walton to talk about this show, which celebrates accessibility and inclusion, showcases a cast of extraordinary talent, and reminds us of the enduring power of the human spirit.

Ëvent Details:

Date: Thursday, April 16

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Buckman Performing and Fine Arts Center (60 Perkins Extd)

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