Adam Larson Quartet features Kortland Whalum
Saxophonist-Composer Adam Larson brings his quartet, with special guest Kortland Whalum, for a night of music spanning genres, touching on R&B, Rap, Classical, Jazz, and a bit of everything in between.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Adam Larson about his quartet, his original compositions, and working with Kortland Whalum.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
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