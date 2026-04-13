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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Adam Larson Quartet features Kortland Whalum

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:55 AM CDT

Saxophonist-Composer Adam Larson brings his quartet, with special guest Kortland Whalum, for a night of music spanning genres, touching on R&B, Rap, Classical, Jazz, and a bit of everything in between.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Adam Larson about his quartet, his original compositions, and working with Kortland Whalum.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: The Green Room at Crosstown Arts (1350 Concourse Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Green Room at Crosstown ArtsCrosstown Concourse
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass