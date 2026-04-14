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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Immersive Gala Celebrates 90 Years of Madonna Circle’s Impact in Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published April 14, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke to Kaitlin Brucker, Event Chair for the Madonna Circle's charitable gala, "Some Enchanted Evening."

The event is an immersive dining experience featuring local live entertainment and dancing, celebrating the organization's 90th year of serving the Memphis community. Proceeds benefit the Madonna Circle’s Blessings Fund, which supports initiatives focused on education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Peabody Hotel Skyway Ballroom & Rooftop (118 S 2nd St)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMadonna Circle Blessings FundPeabody Hotel
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton