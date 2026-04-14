Immersive Gala Celebrates 90 Years of Madonna Circle’s Impact in Memphis
Kacky Walton spoke to Kaitlin Brucker, Event Chair for the Madonna Circle's charitable gala, "Some Enchanted Evening."
The event is an immersive dining experience featuring local live entertainment and dancing, celebrating the organization's 90th year of serving the Memphis community. Proceeds benefit the Madonna Circle’s Blessings Fund, which supports initiatives focused on education, hunger, health and wellness, and disaster relief.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 18, 2026
Time: 5:30 p.m. — 10:00 p.m.
Location: Peabody Hotel Skyway Ballroom & Rooftop (118 S 2nd St)
Learn more about this event here >