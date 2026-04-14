Musicians at Play | Memphis Chamber Music Society

The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) concludes its 37th season with a performance of piano quartet repertoire by Johannes Brahms, Joaquín Turina, and Arthur Foote.

Violinist Eric Gratz joined Kacky Walton to talk about growing up in a musical family, making his Kennedy Center debut at age 17, becoming an award-winning classical musician, concertmaster, and educator, and coming to perform for the first time with pianist and MCMS Artistic Director Victor Asunción, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellist Gabriel Martins.