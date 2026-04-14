Musicians at Play | Memphis Chamber Music Society
The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) concludes its 37th season with a performance of piano quartet repertoire by Johannes Brahms, Joaquín Turina, and Arthur Foote.
Violinist Eric Gratz joined Kacky Walton to talk about growing up in a musical family, making his Kennedy Center debut at age 17, becoming an award-winning classical musician, concertmaster, and educator, and coming to perform for the first time with pianist and MCMS Artistic Director Victor Asunción, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellist Gabriel Martins.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 19
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: David Lusk Gallery (97 Tillman St)
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