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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Musicians at Play | Memphis Chamber Music Society

By Kacky Walton
Published April 14, 2026 at 7:26 PM CDT

The Memphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS) concludes its 37th season with a performance of piano quartet repertoire by Johannes Brahms, Joaquín Turina, and Arthur Foote.

Violinist Eric Gratz joined Kacky Walton to talk about growing up in a musical family, making his Kennedy Center debut at age 17, becoming an award-winning classical musician, concertmaster, and educator, and coming to perform for the first time with pianist and MCMS Artistic Director Victor Asunción, violist Matthew Lipman, and cellist Gabriel Martins.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 19
Time: 3:00 p.m. — 5:30 p.m.
Location: David Lusk Gallery (97 Tillman St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Chamber Music Society (MCMS)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton