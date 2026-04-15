Cooper-Young Porchfest 2026

Amanda Yarbro Dill, the executive director of Cooper Young-Community Association (CYCA), joins Kacky Walton to talk about the beloved neighborhood's annual "Cooper-Young Porfest."

A grassroots celebration of spring, the event features an eclectic mix of over 100 bands playing music on residents' front porches. Coupled with this event, the CYCA will also bring back its annual community yard sale that morning, setting the stage for a day of fun and community connection.