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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Cooper-Young Porchfest 2026

By Kacky Walton
Published April 15, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

Amanda Yarbro Dill, the executive director of Cooper Young-Community Association (CYCA), joins Kacky Walton to talk about the beloved neighborhood's annual "Cooper-Young Porfest."

A grassroots celebration of spring, the event features an eclectic mix of over 100 bands playing music on residents' front porches. Coupled with this event, the CYCA will also bring back its annual community yard sale that morning, setting the stage for a day of fun and community connection.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 18
Time: 12:00 p.m. — 6:00 p.m. (locations vary)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsCooper-Young
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton