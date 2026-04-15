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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Dorothy Gunther Pugh: Nature Yearns

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 15, 2026 at 3:19 PM CDT

Dorothy Gunther Pugh is well known in the Mid-South community as a dancer, choreographer, and founder of Ballet Memphis. After retiring from Ballet Memphis in 2019, she returned to her early love of art with her exhibition "Nature Yearns."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dorothy Gunther Pugh and Ellen Daugherty, the assistant curator at Dixon, about Dorothy's drawings and watercolors of trees. They discussed the twisted branches, fallen limbs, and rotting stumps covered in lichen featured in her artwork, as well as Dorothy's journey from pursuing art as a retirement hobby to exhibiting at the Dixon, and the connections between dance and visual art.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, April 19 — Sunday, June 7 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass