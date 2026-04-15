Dorothy Gunther Pugh: Nature Yearns

Dorothy Gunther Pugh is well known in the Mid-South community as a dancer, choreographer, and founder of Ballet Memphis. After retiring from Ballet Memphis in 2019, she returned to her early love of art with her exhibition "Nature Yearns."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dorothy Gunther Pugh and Ellen Daugherty, the assistant curator at Dixon, about Dorothy's drawings and watercolors of trees. They discussed the twisted branches, fallen limbs, and rotting stumps covered in lichen featured in her artwork, as well as Dorothy's journey from pursuing art as a retirement hobby to exhibiting at the Dixon, and the connections between dance and visual art.