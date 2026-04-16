Mary Sims: A Retrospective | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

The new exhibition "Mary Sims: A Retrospective" is the first museum show dedicated to the Memphis artist. The works in this exhibition will be something of a revelation even to those who knew the artist and her work quite well.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important and exciting new show, featuring 64 of the artist's works representing every facet of her long and prolific career. There will be an opening lecture, "Mary Sims's Multiplicity," by art historian Marina Pacini, who wrote the biographical essay in the exhibition catalog, on May 3 at 2:00 p.m.