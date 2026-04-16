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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Mary Sims: A Retrospective | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 16, 2026 at 4:27 PM CDT

The new exhibition "Mary Sims: A Retrospective" is the first museum show dedicated to the Memphis artist. The works in this exhibition will be something of a revelation even to those who knew the artist and her work quite well.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Assistant Curator Ellen Daugherty about this important and exciting new show, featuring 64 of the artist's works representing every facet of her long and prolific career. There will be an opening lecture, "Mary Sims's Multiplicity," by art historian Marina Pacini, who wrote the biographical essay in the exhibition catalog, on May 3 at 2:00 p.m.

Ëvent Details:
Date: Sunday, April 19 — Thursday, June 7 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass