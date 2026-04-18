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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Masterpiece Concert Series concludes with "Memories"

By Kacky Walton
Published April 18, 2026 at 7:26 PM CDT

Pianist Dawson Hull, Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts and director of the Conservatory of Music at Germantown Baptist Church, joined Kacky Walton to discuss "Memories," the final performance of the Masterpiece Concert Series.

Hull will be joined by violinist Carissa Perez and cellist Estefan Perez to perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Trio in A minor, a work the composer wrote in response to the death of his close friend and mentor, Nikolai Rubinstein.

Performance Details:
Date: Thursday, April 23
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Music Hall at Germantown Baptist Church (9450 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Baptist Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton