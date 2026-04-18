Masterpiece Concert Series concludes with "Memories"

Pianist Dawson Hull, Pastor of Instrumental Worship Arts and director of the Conservatory of Music at Germantown Baptist Church, joined Kacky Walton to discuss "Memories," the final performance of the Masterpiece Concert Series.

Hull will be joined by violinist Carissa Perez and cellist Estefan Perez to perform Tchaikovsky's Piano Trio in A minor, a work the composer wrote in response to the death of his close friend and mentor, Nikolai Rubinstein.