Cosas Diversas/Diverse Things | Gallery 1091
Photographer Bruce McGee joined Kacky Walton to talk about his exhibit at WKNO's Gallery 1091, "Cosa Diversas/Diverse Things," on view Wednesday, April 1, through Tuesday, April 28.
Bruce's work serves as a tribute to the beauty and diversity he encounters as an avid traveler, capturing both the quiet majesty of nature and the vibrant spirit of humanity.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 1 — Tuesday, April 28
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this exhibit here >