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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Cosas Diversas/Diverse Things | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM CDT

Photographer Bruce McGee joined Kacky Walton to talk about his exhibit at WKNO's Gallery 1091, "Cosa Diversas/Diverse Things," on view Wednesday, April 1, through Tuesday, April 28.

Bruce's work serves as a tribute to the beauty and diversity he encounters as an avid traveler, capturing both the quiet majesty of nature and the vibrant spirit of humanity.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, April 1 — Tuesday, April 28
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this exhibit here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton