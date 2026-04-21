48th Annual Original Art Auction | Playhouse on the Square

Playhouse on the Square's Managing Director, Whitney Jo, joined Darel Snodgrass to talk about the theatre's upcoming "Original Art Auction" on Saturday, April 25.

More than 150 local and regional artists have contributed one-of-a-kind works for the 48th Annual Original Art Auction. From watercolors and acrylics to wood sculptures, jewelry, and pottery, the event offers something for seasoned collectors and first-time buyers alike, with proceeds supporting Playhouse on the Square’s productions and programs.