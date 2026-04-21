© 2026 WKNO FM
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WKNO Arts Agenda Newsletter
Sign up to receive the weekly Arts Agenda, Checking on the Arts interviews, NPR Arts & Culture coverage, and much more.
enter your email
Checking on the Arts
21-01.png
Checking on the Arts

48th Annual Original Art Auction | Playhouse on the Square

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 21, 2026 at 8:00 AM CDT

Playhouse on the Square's Managing Director, Whitney Jo, joined Darel Snodgrass to talk about the theatre's upcoming "Original Art Auction" on Saturday, April 25.

More than 150 local and regional artists have contributed one-of-a-kind works for the 48th Annual Original Art Auction. From watercolors and acrylics to wood sculptures, jewelry, and pottery, the event offers something for seasoned collectors and first-time buyers alike, with proceeds supporting Playhouse on the Square’s productions and programs.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, April 25
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the Square
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass