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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

UofM presents "The Night Witches," a story of WWII women aviators

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 21, 2026 at 9:12 PM CDT

The mainstage season concludes at the University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance with "The Night Witches" by Rachel Bublitz. Based on a true story, the play follows the Soviet Union’s all-female 588th Night Bomber Regiment, whose pilots flew fragile planes of plywood and canvas to drop bombs on Nazi soldiers in the night to keep them from sleeping.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with director Kaylea Jo Egnor about this story of courage, friendship, and resilience among a legendary group of women.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, April 23 — Sunday, April 26 (times vary)
Location: Edward and Bernice Humphreys Theatre Building (3745 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsUniversity of Memphis (UofM)University of Memphis Department of Theatre and Dance
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass