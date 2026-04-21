UofM presents "The Night Witches," a story of WWII women aviators

The mainstage season concludes at the University of Memphis (UofM) Department of Theatre and Dance with "The Night Witches" by Rachel Bublitz. Based on a true story, the play follows the Soviet Union’s all-female 588th Night Bomber Regiment, whose pilots flew fragile planes of plywood and canvas to drop bombs on Nazi soldiers in the night to keep them from sleeping.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with director Kaylea Jo Egnor about this story of courage, friendship, and resilience among a legendary group of women.