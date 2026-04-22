Noises Off | Theatre Memphis

Mayhem and laughter come to the Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis with "Noises Off," the classic backstage farce by Michael Frayn.

Kacky Walton spoke with director Ann Marie Hall about the absurd comedy, which follows a misfit group of B-list actors as they rehearse a British bedroom farce. As egos clash, cues are missed, and backstage romances complicate matters, the production spirals into increasingly hilarious chaos.