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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Noises Off | Theatre Memphis

By Kacky Walton
Published April 22, 2026 at 12:43 PM CDT

Mayhem and laughter come to the Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis with "Noises Off," the classic backstage farce by Michael Frayn.

Kacky Walton spoke with director Ann Marie Hall about the absurd comedy, which follows a misfit group of B-list actors as they rehearse a British bedroom farce. As egos clash, cues are missed, and backstage romances complicate matters, the production spirals into increasingly hilarious chaos.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 24 — Sunday, May 10 (times vary)
Location: Lohrey Stage at Theatre Memphis
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton