Jesus Christ Superstar | Playhouse on the Square

Kacky Walton spoke to Claire Kolheim, who is directing "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Playhouse on the Square. A collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this high-energy rock musical reimagines the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life, focusing on his relationships, struggles, and ultimate sacrifice.

Told through the perspective of Judas Iscariot, this iconic show brings new life to the Biblical story, prioritizing a human-centered narrative over traditional theology.