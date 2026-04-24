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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Jesus Christ Superstar | Playhouse on the Square

By Kacky Walton
Published April 24, 2026 at 12:23 PM CDT

Kacky Walton spoke to Claire Kolheim, who is directing "Jesus Christ Superstar" at Playhouse on the Square. A collaboration between Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this high-energy rock musical reimagines the last weeks of Jesus Christ's life, focusing on his relationships, struggles, and ultimate sacrifice.

Told through the perspective of Judas Iscariot, this iconic show brings new life to the Biblical story, prioritizing a human-centered narrative over traditional theology.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, April 24 — Sunday, May 17 (times vary)
Location: Playhouse on the Square (66 S. Cooper St.)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsPlayhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton