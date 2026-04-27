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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Orion Financial Free Concert Series 2026

By Kacky Walton
Published April 27, 2026 at 10:58 AM CDT

Jeff Hulett joined Kacky Walton to talk about the Orion "Free Concert Series" at the Overton Park Shell.

The historic stage will host 18 acts spanning electronic, hip-hop, rock, funk, folk, and more, and the series will also pay homage to iconic Shell performances, marking 90 years of music and memories made under the stars.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 9 — Saturday, June 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. (unless specified otherwise)
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOverton Park ShellOrion Financial
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton