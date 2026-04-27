Orion Financial Free Concert Series 2026
Jeff Hulett joined Kacky Walton to talk about the Orion "Free Concert Series" at the Overton Park Shell.
The historic stage will host 18 acts spanning electronic, hip-hop, rock, funk, folk, and more, and the series will also pay homage to iconic Shell performances, marking 90 years of music and memories made under the stars.
Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 9 — Saturday, June 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. (unless specified otherwise)
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >