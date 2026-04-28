Patrick Jones and Jim Cornfoot present "Gracias a la Vida" recitals

Baritone Patrick Jones and pianist Jim Cornfoot join Kacky Walton to talk about two recitals that celebrate the music of Spain, Argentina, and Mexico.

The concert "Gracias a la Vida" will be held on Saturday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 19, and will also be fundraisers for Vecindarios 901 (V901), a grassroots rapid-response network in Memphis.

Day 1:

Date: Saturday, May 2

Time: 3:00 p.m.

Location: Beethoven Club (263 S. McLean)

Learn more about this event here >