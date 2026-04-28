Patrick Jones and Jim Cornfoot present "Gracias a la Vida" recitals
Baritone Patrick Jones and pianist Jim Cornfoot join Kacky Walton to talk about two recitals that celebrate the music of Spain, Argentina, and Mexico.
The concert "Gracias a la Vida" will be held on Saturday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 19, and will also be fundraisers for Vecindarios 901 (V901), a grassroots rapid-response network in Memphis.
Day 1:
Date: Saturday, May 2
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Beethoven Club (263 S. McLean)
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Day 2:
Date: Tuesday, May 19
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave)
Learn more about this event here >