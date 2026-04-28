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Checking on the Arts

Patrick Jones and Jim Cornfoot present "Gracias a la Vida" recitals

By Kacky Walton
Published April 28, 2026 at 2:19 PM CDT

Baritone Patrick Jones and pianist Jim Cornfoot join Kacky Walton to talk about two recitals that celebrate the music of Spain, Argentina, and Mexico.

The concert "Gracias a la Vida" will be held on Saturday, May 2, and Tuesday, May 19, and will also be fundraisers for Vecindarios 901 (V901), a grassroots rapid-response network in Memphis.

Day 1:
Date: Saturday, May 2
Time: 3:00 p.m.
Location: Beethoven Club (263 S. McLean)
Learn more about this event here >

Day 2:
Date: Tuesday, May 19
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: St. John's Episcopal Church (3245 Central Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local Events Beethoven Club MemphisSt. John's Episcopal ChurchVecindarios 901 (V901)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton