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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

America's 250th Birthday Orchestral Celebration

By Darel Snodgrass
Published April 29, 2026 at 2:49 PM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concludes its Masterworks season with "America's 250th Birthday Orchestral Celebration."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Chorus Interim Director Joseph Powell about the patriotic program featuring music of Ives, Boyer, Hanson, and Bernstein, guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel, the annual Eddy Award presentation, and Powell's last bow as MSO Chorus director.

The concert will be broadcast live Saturday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. on WKNO 91.1, and repeated the following Friday, May 8, at 12:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 2
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.
Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 North Main St)
Get ticket information >

Date: Sunday, May 3
Time: 2:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)Cannon Center for the Performing Arts
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass