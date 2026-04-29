The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) concludes its Masterworks season with "America's 250th Birthday Orchestral Celebration."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Chorus Interim Director Joseph Powell about the patriotic program featuring music of Ives, Boyer, Hanson, and Bernstein, guest pianist Jeffrey Biegel, the annual Eddy Award presentation, and Powell's last bow as MSO Chorus director.

The concert will be broadcast live Saturday, May 2, at 7:30 p.m. on WKNO 91.1, and repeated the following Friday, May 8, at 12:00 p.m.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, May 2

Time: 7:30 p.m. — 8:30 p.m.

Location: Cannon Center for the Performing Arts (255 North Main St)

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Date: Sunday, May 3

Time: 2:30 p.m. — 3:30 p.m.

Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis (3800 Central Ave)

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