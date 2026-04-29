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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Explore 280-plus gardens with Experience Memphis Gardens

By Kacky Walton
Published April 29, 2026 at 5:29 PM CDT

Kim Halyak joined Kacky Walton to discuss "Experience Memphis Gardens," a seven-week free event celebrating Memphis’ private and public green spaces and promoting the city as a premier garden tourism destination.

The 4th Annual EMG Tours run from Friday, May 1, through Sunday, June 14, featuring more than 280 private, public, community, and school gardens across Greater Memphis, including the 10th Annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 1 — Sunday, June 14 (times and locations vary)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsExperience Memphis GardensCooper-Young
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton