Explore 280-plus gardens with Experience Memphis Gardens

Kim Halyak joined Kacky Walton to discuss "Experience Memphis Gardens," a seven-week free event celebrating Memphis’ private and public green spaces and promoting the city as a premier garden tourism destination.

The 4th Annual EMG Tours run from Friday, May 1, through Sunday, June 14, featuring more than 280 private, public, community, and school gardens across Greater Memphis, including the 10th Annual Cooper-Young Garden Walk.