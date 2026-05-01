You're invited to be Greek for a day at their "Little Greek Island on Highland," where you can enjoy authentic Greek food, marketplace items, music and dance performances, and a Kids' Zone. Nominated last year as one of Memphis's favorite festivals, admission is $5 but is free with a donation of 5 canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank.

Kacky Walton spoke with Kathy Zambelis, co-chair of the 67th Annual Memphis Greek Festival, about the event.