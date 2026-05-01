67th Annual Memphis Greek Festival
You're invited to be Greek for a day at their "Little Greek Island on Highland," where you can enjoy authentic Greek food, marketplace items, music and dance performances, and a Kids' Zone. Nominated last year as one of Memphis's favorite festivals, admission is $5 but is free with a donation of 5 canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank.
Kacky Walton spoke with Kathy Zambelis, co-chair of the 67th Annual Memphis Greek Festival, about the event.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 8 — Saturday, May 9
Time: 11:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (573 N Highland St)
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