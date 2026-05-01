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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

67th Annual Memphis Greek Festival

By Kacky Walton
Published May 1, 2026 at 12:00 PM CDT

You're invited to be Greek for a day at their "Little Greek Island on Highland," where you can enjoy authentic Greek food, marketplace items, music and dance performances, and a Kids' Zone. Nominated last year as one of Memphis's favorite festivals, admission is $5 but is free with a donation of 5 canned goods to the Mid-South Food Bank.

Kacky Walton spoke with Kathy Zambelis, co-chair of the 67th Annual Memphis Greek Festival, about the event.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 8 — Saturday, May 9
Time: 11:00 a.m. — 9:00 p.m.
Location: Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church (573 N Highland St)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Greek FestivalAnnunciation Greek Orthodox ChurchMid-South Food Bank
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton