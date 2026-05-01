"Introvert navigates an extrovert world" | Gallery 1091

Artist Heather Parker Jones joined Kacky Walton to discuss her exhibit, "Introvert navigates an extrovert world," at WKNO's Gallery 1091.

This collection of her recent works includes both paintings and prose inspired by her travels and experiences. Also included is work by her father, R. R. Rattle, a folk artist expressing his viewpoint through photographs and abstract images.

The artist reception is Saturday, May 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.