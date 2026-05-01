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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

"Introvert navigates an extrovert world" | Gallery 1091

By Kacky Walton
Published May 1, 2026 at 6:37 AM CDT

Artist Heather Parker Jones joined Kacky Walton to discuss her exhibit, "Introvert navigates an extrovert world," at WKNO's Gallery 1091.

This collection of her recent works includes both paintings and prose inspired by her travels and experiences. Also included is work by her father, R. R. Rattle, a folk artist expressing his viewpoint through photographs and abstract images.

The artist reception is Saturday, May 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 1 — Thursday, May 28
Time: 9:00 a.m. — 4:00 p.m.
Location: WKNO Digital Media Center (7151 Cherry Farms Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsGallery 1091
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton