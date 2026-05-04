“American Revival” Festival Brings Music, Storytelling, and Purpose to Memphis

The "American Revival" is coming to the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center with a new traveling festival of hope and connection, created by filmmaker Nicholas Ma, and featuring music by Arrested Development, T Bone Burnett, Valerie June, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Nicholas and Yo-Yo Ma about the three-day event, featuring art, storytelling, dialogue, and collaborations with local helpers to move people from curiosity to commitment, through purpose, relationships, and service.