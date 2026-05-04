“American Revival” Festival Brings Music, Storytelling, and Purpose to Memphis
The "American Revival" is coming to the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center with a new traveling festival of hope and connection, created by filmmaker Nicholas Ma, and featuring music by Arrested Development, T Bone Burnett, Valerie June, and Yo-Yo Ma.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Nicholas and Yo-Yo Ma about the three-day event, featuring art, storytelling, dialogue, and collaborations with local helpers to move people from curiosity to commitment, through purpose, relationships, and service.
Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 13
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
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