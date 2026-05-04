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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

“American Revival” Festival Brings Music, Storytelling, and Purpose to Memphis

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:23 AM CDT

The "American Revival" is coming to the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center with a new traveling festival of hope and connection, created by filmmaker Nicholas Ma, and featuring music by Arrested Development, T Bone Burnett, Valerie June, and Yo-Yo Ma.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Nicholas and Yo-Yo Ma about the three-day event, featuring art, storytelling, dialogue, and collaborations with local helpers to move people from curiosity to commitment, through purpose, relationships, and service.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 13
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsAmerican Revival MemphisScheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass