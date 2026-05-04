Found in Translation | Memphis Choral Arts
Memphis Choral Arts (MCA) Assistant Director Joseph Powell joined Kacky Walton to talk about the ensemble's season finale performance, "Found in Translation."
The concert serves as a choral celebration of America 250 and highlights how the American musical identity has always been a multicultural tapestry, proving that choral music is a universal language that builds bridges across cultures.
Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 8
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Lindenwood Christian Church (2400 Union Ave)
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