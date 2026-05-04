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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Found in Translation | Memphis Choral Arts

By Kacky Walton
Published May 4, 2026 at 3:26 PM CDT

Memphis Choral Arts (MCA) Assistant Director Joseph Powell joined Kacky Walton to talk about the ensemble's season finale performance, "Found in Translation."

The concert serves as a choral celebration of America 250 and highlights how the American musical identity has always been a multicultural tapestry, proving that choral music is a universal language that builds bridges across cultures.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 8
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Lindenwood Christian Church (2400 Union Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Choral Arts (MCA)Lindenwood Christian Church
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton