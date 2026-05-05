"Baron Von Opperbean and The River of Time" is a family-friendly immersive adventure experience that unfolds like an open-world game inside a real-world environment. BVO co-founder Marvin Stockwell joined Kacky Walton to talk about the concept created by artist, filmmaker, and visionary Christopher Reyes, and the team that lent their talents to making his idea a reality.

He explained how visitors can create their own adventure in the former Mud Island River Museum space, and how BVO could become a city destination attraction that would generate a significant economic impact on our community.