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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Baron Von Opperbean and The River of Time

By Kacky Walton
Published May 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM CDT

"Baron Von Opperbean and The River of Time" is a family-friendly immersive adventure experience that unfolds like an open-world game inside a real-world environment. BVO co-founder Marvin Stockwell joined Kacky Walton to talk about the concept created by artist, filmmaker, and visionary Christopher Reyes, and the team that lent their talents to making his idea a reality.

He explained how visitors can create their own adventure in the former Mud Island River Museum space, and how BVO could become a city destination attraction that would generate a significant economic impact on our community.

Event Details:
Location: Mud Island River Park (101 Island Dr)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsBaron Von Opperbean (BVO)Mud Island River Park
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton