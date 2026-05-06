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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

MYSP Season Finale Concerts

By Kacky Walton
Published May 6, 2026 at 4:52 PM CDT

Kacky Walton was joined by Jenny Davis, executive director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP), and Mark Cellini, MYSP Repertory Orchestra guest conductor, to talk about the season finale concert.

MYSP serves over 350 students from across the Mid-South each year, providing orchestral and wind ensemble experiences for students of all levels. This concert represents the culmination of a full season of growth, collaboration, and hard work.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 10
Time: 1:00 p.m. — 8:00 p.m.
Location: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center (3800 Central Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsMemphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP)Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton