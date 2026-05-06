MYSP Season Finale Concerts

Kacky Walton was joined by Jenny Davis, executive director of the Memphis Youth Symphony Program (MYSP), and Mark Cellini, MYSP Repertory Orchestra guest conductor, to talk about the season finale concert.

MYSP serves over 350 students from across the Mid-South each year, providing orchestral and wind ensemble experiences for students of all levels. This concert represents the culmination of a full season of growth, collaboration, and hard work.