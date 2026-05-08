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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Jeanne Seagle brings Memphis Gardens to life in a new watercolor exhibit

By Kacky Walton
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT

Over the course of her fruitful career, Memphis artist Jeanne Seagle has become known for her drawings, illustrations, and paintings, as well as for her work as a teacher and designer of public art.

She has experimented with different styles and media, from realism to abstraction, from watercolors to oil pastels. Her mosaics and sculptures include pieces at the trolley stop platforms on Madison Avenue, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Seagle joined Kacky Walton to talk about her career and her new exhibit at Church Health, "Plein Air Watercolors of Memphis Gardens," which is on view through Tuesday, June 30, with an opening reception on Sunday, May 10, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 10 — Tuesday, June 30 (times vary)
Location: Church Health Welcome Center (1350 Concourse Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsChurch HealthLeBonheur Children's HospitalSt. Jude Children's Research Hospital
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton