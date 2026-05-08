Jeanne Seagle brings Memphis Gardens to life in a new watercolor exhibit

Over the course of her fruitful career, Memphis artist Jeanne Seagle has become known for her drawings, illustrations, and paintings, as well as for her work as a teacher and designer of public art.

She has experimented with different styles and media, from realism to abstraction, from watercolors to oil pastels. Her mosaics and sculptures include pieces at the trolley stop platforms on Madison Avenue, LeBonheur Children's Hospital, and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Seagle joined Kacky Walton to talk about her career and her new exhibit at Church Health, "Plein Air Watercolors of Memphis Gardens," which is on view through Tuesday, June 30, with an opening reception on Sunday, May 10, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m.