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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Primary Trust | The Circuit Playhouse

By Kacky Walton
Published May 8, 2026 at 11:53 AM CDT

Tony Horne is directing the regional premiere of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Primary Trust," which opens at The Circuit Playhouse on Friday, May 8.

Horne joined Kacky Walton to talk about the show that dives into the mind of mild-mannered bookstore employee Kenneth, who loses his job and is forced to face a world that he has long avoided.

The play is a tender, funny, and poignant comedy-drama that deals with rediscovery, resilience, community, hope, and the power of human connection, often through acts of kindness.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 8 — Sunday, May 31 (times vary)
Location: The Circuit Playhouse (51 S. Cooper St)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsThe Circuit PlayhousePlayhouse on the Square
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton