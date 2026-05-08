Primary Trust | The Circuit Playhouse

Tony Horne is directing the regional premiere of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, "Primary Trust," which opens at The Circuit Playhouse on Friday, May 8.

Horne joined Kacky Walton to talk about the show that dives into the mind of mild-mannered bookstore employee Kenneth, who loses his job and is forced to face a world that he has long avoided.

The play is a tender, funny, and poignant comedy-drama that deals with rediscovery, resilience, community, hope, and the power of human connection, often through acts of kindness.