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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Creative Aging Mid-South closes concert series with Gary Beard performance

By Kacky Walton
Published May 9, 2026 at 7:12 PM CDT

Kacky Walton was joined by Claire Rutkauskas, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Slade Kyle, the organization’s new director of programs, to talk about the finale performance of its 2025-2026 Concert Series.

Beloved local music director and pianist Gary Beard will bring together talented friends to perform popular musical theatre tunes.

Tickets are $7 and go on sale Monday, May 11, at 8:00 a.m.

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, June 10
Time: 1:30 p.m. — 2:30 p.m.
Location: Theatre Memphis (630 Perkins Extd)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsCreative Aging Mid-SouthTheatre Memphis
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton