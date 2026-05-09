Creative Aging Mid-South closes concert series with Gary Beard performance

Kacky Walton was joined by Claire Rutkauskas, executive director of Creative Aging Mid-South, and Slade Kyle, the organization’s new director of programs, to talk about the finale performance of its 2025-2026 Concert Series.

Beloved local music director and pianist Gary Beard will bring together talented friends to perform popular musical theatre tunes.

Tickets are $7 and go on sale Monday, May 11, at 8:00 a.m.