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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

ARSC's 60th Annual Conference

By Kacky Walton
Published May 11, 2026 at 12:22 PM CDT

The Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) is holding its 60th Annual Conference in Memphis, Wednesday, May 13, through Saturday, May 16, just steps from Beale Street.

This dynamic conference will explore the intersection of sound, music, science, and culture with engaging workshops, expert panels, and hands-on learning. Former and current Memphians Trey Brown and Frank Bruno joined Kacky Walton to talk about the conference, and their presentation "In the Shadows of the Sun: Small Memphis-area Record Labels of the 1950s-1970s," the first overview of hundreds of records that were inspired by, and maybe created as a reaction to, the major Memphis independent labels of Sun, Stax, and Hi Records. Locals may obtain a one-day Curiosity Pass for $30

Event Details:
Date: Wednesday, May 13 — Saturday. May 16 (times vary)
Location: Memphis Riverline Hotel (250 N Main St)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsAssociation for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC)Sun StudiosStax RecordsHi Records
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton