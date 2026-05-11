ARSC's 60th Annual Conference

The Association for Recorded Sound Collections (ARSC) is holding its 60th Annual Conference in Memphis, Wednesday, May 13, through Saturday, May 16, just steps from Beale Street.

This dynamic conference will explore the intersection of sound, music, science, and culture with engaging workshops, expert panels, and hands-on learning. Former and current Memphians Trey Brown and Frank Bruno joined Kacky Walton to talk about the conference, and their presentation "In the Shadows of the Sun: Small Memphis-area Record Labels of the 1950s-1970s," the first overview of hundreds of records that were inspired by, and maybe created as a reaction to, the major Memphis independent labels of Sun, Stax, and Hi Records. Locals may obtain a one-day Curiosity Pass for $30