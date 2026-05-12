Tara Helen O'Connor & Jason Vieaux: Flute and Guitar Duo

Concerts International concludes its 2025-2026 season with flutist Tara Helen O'Connor and guitarist Jason Vieaux (an earlier concert with Jason Vieaux and flutist Gary Schocker was canceled because of illness).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jason Vieaux about his long-time collaboration with O'Connor, the program which includes works by Gary Schocker and Astor Piazzolla, and his wide variety of performing and recording experiences.