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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Tara Helen O'Connor & Jason Vieaux: Flute and Guitar Duo

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 12, 2026 at 12:42 PM CDT

Concerts International concludes its 2025-2026 season with flutist Tara Helen O'Connor and guitarist Jason Vieaux (an earlier concert with Jason Vieaux and flutist Gary Schocker was canceled because of illness).

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Jason Vieaux about his long-time collaboration with O'Connor, the program which includes works by Gary Schocker and Astor Piazzolla, and his wide variety of performing and recording experiences.

Concert Details:
Date: Friday, May 15
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Harris Concert Hall at the University of Memphis (3720 Alumni Ave)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsConcerts InternationalHarris Concert HallUniversity of Memphis (UofM)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass