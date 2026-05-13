A Golden Celebration | Germantown Symphony Orchestra

The Germantown Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is closing its 50th anniversary season with a "A Golden Celebration" concert.

GSO Music Director and Conductor Dr. Ronald Vernon joined Kacky Walton to talk about a special program of meaningful pieces, including the world premiere of a commissioned work by Memphis composer Robert G. Patterson, and the return of alumni of the orchestra who will join in a performance of Jean Sibelius' "Finlandia."