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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

A Golden Celebration | Germantown Symphony Orchestra

By Kacky Walton
Published May 13, 2026 at 5:00 AM CDT

The Germantown Symphony Orchestra (GSO) is closing its 50th anniversary season with a "A Golden Celebration" concert.

GSO Music Director and Conductor Dr. Ronald Vernon joined Kacky Walton to talk about a special program of meaningful pieces, including the world premiere of a commissioned work by Memphis composer Robert G. Patterson, and the return of alumni of the orchestra who will join in a performance of Jean Sibelius' "Finlandia."

Event Details:
Date: Saturday, May 16
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Germantown Performing Arts Center (1801 Exeter Road)
Get ticket information >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsGermantown Symphony Orchestra (GSO)Germantown Performing Arts Center (GPAC)
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton