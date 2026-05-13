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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Bach’s “Clavier-Übung III” comes to St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral

By Kacky Walton
Published May 13, 2026 at 3:32 PM CDT

"Clavier-Übung III" (often called the "German Organ Mass") is considered one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most important and complete organ works, featuring some of his most complex and technically demanding music for the instrument.

Dr. Richard Townley, organist and choirmaster at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, joined Kacky Walton to discuss performing the work with the Cathedral Schola Cantorum as part of the “Music at St. Mary’s Concert Series.” The concert is free, with a reception to follow.

Event Details:
Date: Thursday, May 14
Time: 7:00 p.m.
Location: St. Mary's Episcopal Cathedral (700 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local Events St. Mary’s Episcopal CathedralMusic at St. Mary’s
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton