Bach’s “Clavier-Übung III” comes to St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral

"Clavier-Übung III" (often called the "German Organ Mass") is considered one of Johann Sebastian Bach’s most important and complete organ works, featuring some of his most complex and technically demanding music for the instrument.

Dr. Richard Townley, organist and choirmaster at St. Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral, joined Kacky Walton to discuss performing the work with the Cathedral Schola Cantorum as part of the “Music at St. Mary’s Concert Series.” The concert is free, with a reception to follow.