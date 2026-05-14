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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Metal Museum hosts 10th annual F.I.R.E.

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 14, 2026 at 2:58 PM CDT

The 10th Annual Foundry Invitational and River Exhibition (F.I.R.E.) for foundry and casting artists takes place May 14–17 at the Metal Museum.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Foundry Operations Manager James Vanderpool and Foundry Apprentice Alexandra Rose Weaver about the event, which includes foundry workshops, a slide lecture, a pop-up exhibition, and an opportunity to see an iron pour. Community Day on Saturday, May 16, will feature hands-on activities for all ages, live metalsmithing demonstrations, access to current exhibitions, music by local artists, and more.

Learn more about this event >

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Checking on the Arts Metal Museum
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass