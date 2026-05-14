Metal Museum hosts 10th annual F.I.R.E.

The 10th Annual Foundry Invitational and River Exhibition (F.I.R.E.) for foundry and casting artists takes place May 14–17 at the Metal Museum.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Foundry Operations Manager James Vanderpool and Foundry Apprentice Alexandra Rose Weaver about the event, which includes foundry workshops, a slide lecture, a pop-up exhibition, and an opportunity to see an iron pour. Community Day on Saturday, May 16, will feature hands-on activities for all ages, live metalsmithing demonstrations, access to current exhibitions, music by local artists, and more.

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