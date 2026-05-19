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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Comedy and chaos collide in “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties”

By Kacky Walton
Published May 19, 2026 at 7:55 PM CDT

Award-winning director Ann Marie Hall joined Kacky Walton to talk about helming the New Moon Theatre Company's production of "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties."

In this raucous comedy, the lives of five very different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and "theat-ah." As they meet, fall in love, rehearse, revel, and rage, they realize that they've been stuck reading the same scripts for far too long.

Event Details:
Date: Friday, May 22 — Sunday, June 7 (times vary)
Location: TheatreWorks@TheSquare (2085 Monroe Ave)
Get ticket information >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsNew Moon Theatre CompanyTheatreWorks@TheSquare
Kacky Walton
I owe my radio career to the Ford Motor Company. My daddy had a Ford dealership in our hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, and he thought it would be cute if his 7-year old daughter did his radio commercials. The pay wasn't great, just a pack of Wrigley's gum, but I was hooked on radio from then on.
See stories by Kacky Walton