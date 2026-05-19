Comedy and chaos collide in “Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties”

Award-winning director Ann Marie Hall joined Kacky Walton to talk about helming the New Moon Theatre Company's production of "Collective Rage: A Play in Five Betties."

In this raucous comedy, the lives of five very different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and "theat-ah." As they meet, fall in love, rehearse, revel, and rage, they realize that they've been stuck reading the same scripts for far too long.