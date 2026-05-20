Sunset Symphony at the Overton Park Shell | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) season concludes Sunday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Overton Park Shell with the annual "Sunset Symphony."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this traditional free concert, featuring patriotic favorites performed by the full orchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to celebrate Memorial Day weekend under the stars with the MSO.