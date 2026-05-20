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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Sunset Symphony at the Overton Park Shell | Memphis Symphony Orchestra

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 20, 2026 at 10:37 AM CDT

The Memphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO) season concludes Sunday, May 24, at 7:30 p.m. at the Overton Park Shell with the annual "Sunset Symphony."

Darel Snodgrass spoke with MSO Music Director Robert Moody about this traditional free concert, featuring patriotic favorites performed by the full orchestra. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and picnics to celebrate Memorial Day weekend under the stars with the MSO.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, May 24
Time: 7:30 p.m. — 9:30 p.m.
Location: Overton Park Shell (1928 Poplar Ave)
Learn more about this free event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsOverton Park ShellMemphis Symphony Orchestra (MSO)
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass