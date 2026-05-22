PRIZM Ensemble to host annual "Summer Camp and International Chamber Music Festival"
The PRIZM Ensemble will hold its annual “Summer Camp and International Chamber Music Festival” at a new location, Balmoral Presbyterian Church.
Darel Snodgrass spoke with PRIZM Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about the camp’s opportunities for young musicians and the Festival’s public performances, featuring the “Dali String Quartet” and “Amo Brass.”
Event Details:
Date: Monday, June 1 — Wednesday, June 6 (times vary)
Location: Balmoral Presbyterian Church (6413 Quince Rd)
Learn more about this event here >