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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

PRIZM Ensemble to host annual "Summer Camp and International Chamber Music Festival"

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 22, 2026 at 3:13 PM CDT

The PRIZM Ensemble will hold its annual “Summer Camp and International Chamber Music Festival” at a new location, Balmoral Presbyterian Church.

Darel Snodgrass spoke with PRIZM Executive Director Gavin Wigginson about the camp’s opportunities for young musicians and the Festival’s public performances, featuring the “Dali String Quartet” and “Amo Brass.”

Event Details:
Date: Monday, June 1 — Wednesday, June 6 (times vary)
Location: Balmoral Presbyterian Church (6413 Quince Rd)
Learn more about this event here >

Tags
Checking on the Arts Local EventsPRIZM EnsembleBalmoral Presbyterian Church
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass