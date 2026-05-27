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Checking on the Arts
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Checking on the Arts

Meet the Dixons | Dixon Gallery & Gardens

By Darel Snodgrass
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM CDT

As the Dixon Gallery & Gardens celebrates 50 years in 2026, they invite you to “Meet the Dixons.”

Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this exhibition in the Interactive Gallery, featuring interactive displays of the original Dixon mansion, a knowledge test about Hugo and Margaret Dixon’s lives, a chance to arrange flowers, and more.

Event Details:
Date: Sunday, January 25 — Sunday, May 31 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >

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Checking on the Arts Local EventsDixon Gallery & Gardens
Darel Snodgrass
I began piano lessons at age 6, trumpet at age 9, and began teaching myself the guitar at 10. My electronics knowledge comes from my father, who had the RCA television and stereo shop in my hometown of Pocahontas, Arkansas for nearly 20 years. My dad is still fixing televisions at age 79.
See stories by Darel Snodgrass