Meet the Dixons | Dixon Gallery & Gardens
As the Dixon Gallery & Gardens celebrates 50 years in 2026, they invite you to “Meet the Dixons.”
Darel Snodgrass spoke with Dixon Gallery & Gardens Director of Education Margarita Sandino about this exhibition in the Interactive Gallery, featuring interactive displays of the original Dixon mansion, a knowledge test about Hugo and Margaret Dixon’s lives, a chance to arrange flowers, and more.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday, January 25 — Sunday, May 31 (times vary)
Location: Dixon Gallery & Gardens (4339 Park Ave)
Learn more about this event here >